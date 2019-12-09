Golden Globes: Cynthia Erivo "Proud" of Double Nomination for 'Harriet'

The first-time Globe nominee was nominated for both lead actress in a drama and original song for the film.

Cynthia Erivo was on the Atlanta set of her NatGeo series Genius, in which she plays music icon Aretha Franklin, when she found out that she had been nominated for two Golden Globes for Harriet (for lead actress in a drama and co-writer on the original song).

"I'm in the woods here, getting ready to do the first shot, in full hair and make-up," Erivo tells The Hollywood Reporter on Monday morning. Erivo had arrived back in Atlanta late the night before after attending the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

"To say I'm very excited is an understatement. This is unbelievable," says Erivo, who plays Harriet Tubman in the film.

Erivo, who has already won a Tony, Emmy and a Grammy for her work on the Broadway musical The Color Purple, is a first-time Globe nominee and is going through the awards season for the first time with a film. "I'm having a lot of fun. I seem to be experiencing a consistent amount of firsts every year -- so this was just another first," she says. "I didn't know what to expect from it, and yes you can get tired, but really, that's a small thing -- the rest is exhilarating."

Harriet features the original song "Stand Up," which Erivo sings and co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She wrote it after filming Harriet. "It appears that I'm a glutton for punishment because I was in the middle of shooting another series, The Outsider, while figuring out the song," she says. "I'm really proud of it."

Erivo says that since Harriet hit theaters on Nov. 1, she's received a slew of different, powerful reactions. "I've heard, 'your performance made me want to be stronger myself.' And, 'I had no idea what she was going through,'" she says. "And then there are women of color like myself who are just pleased to see a woman like me at the center of a story like this. There have been many tears shed, let's put it that way, throughout these conversations."