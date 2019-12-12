Golden Globes: Hollywood Reporter to Produce Official Aftershow Airing Live on Twitter

The hourlong event broadcast from the Beverly Hilton will feature interviews with winners, highlights from the show and expert analysis from anchors Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner.

The Hollywood Reporter is teaming with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Twitter for a third year to produce the official aftershow of January's Golden Globe Awards.

Immediately following the Golden Globes telecast on NBC, THR will produce an hourlong live stream featuring one-on-one interviews with the night’s winners, show highlights and expert analysis from THR’s awards-season experts. The program will live-stream on Twitter from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Film and television expert and host Kristin Dos Santos and The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner will anchor the show, produced in partnership with the HFPA. The live stream will be available on Twitter and connected devices. Viewers in the United States will be able to access the live stream via @THR.

Gardner, a senior staff writer and Rambling Reporter columnist at THR, anchored the official after show last year and returns this year alongside Dos Santos. He has also covered the Golden Globes for THR for five years on the red carpet, backstage and many of the night's after parties on site at the Beverly Hilton.

Dos Santos has covered the Golden Globes for more than a decade, appearing as a regular staple on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and providing expert analysis to outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, NBC's Today and E! News.

Mary Pelloni is the showrunner and Laela Zadeh Schmidt and Lee Schneller executive produce for The Hollywood Reporter.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on Jan. 5.

THR is known for its extensive coverage of awards season and its unparalleled access to A-list talent, with its glossy weekly magazine, breaking news website and its award-winning Roundtable series, which airs on SundanceTV as Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with THR.