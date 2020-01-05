Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Felicity Huffman, Kevin Hart, HFPA and More

Among his jokes, the comedian said, "Many talented people of color were snubbed… there’s nothing we can do about that. The Hollywood Foreign press are very racist."

Taking the stage as Golden Globes host for the fifth time, Ricky Gervais seized the moment to address a few global headlines in the past year.

"You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting," began the comedian, adding afterward that he was joking. Into his monologue, he mentioned that Kevin Hart was fired [from hosting the Oscars] because of offensive tweets, saying, "I'm lucky the Hollywood foreign press have no idea what Twitter is." He went on to say, "Let’s go off with a bang.. we’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel!"

Looking out at the crowd, Gervais said, "You all look lovely," and mentioned that everyone probably came in limos. "I came here in a limo, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman." This was a jab at the actress who served a prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal last year.

Gervais went on to note that "a lot of pedophile movies" were made this year, such as Leaving Neverland. He went on to say, "Many talented people of color were snubbed… there’s nothing we can do about that. The Hollywood Foreign press are very racist."

He later said, "No one cares about movies anymore, everyone’s watching Netflix…" adding, "most films are awful, lazy, remakes, sequels… all the best actors have jumped to Netflix and HBO." He then asked, "Have we got an award for most ripped junkie?"

What followed was a joke about Martin Scorsese, who made the news for his comments about the controversial Marvel franchise. "I don’t know what he’s doing hanging around theme parks," said the comedian. "He’s not big enough to go on the rides."

Among his other jabs, Gervais highlighted Judi Dench in Tom Hooper's Cats, joking that she was born to play a cat because she loves "plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking [herself]. Gervais also called out James Corden in the film, joking that he is a "fat pussy."

Closing his monologue, Gervais urged the winners to not make political speeches if they win, as they're not in a position to lecture people about what’s really going on in the world.

In late December, soon after J.K. Rowling was criticized for supporting author and cisgender woman Maya Forstater's views on the negative impact of gender identity rights, Gervais came under fire for penning a series of seemingly transphobic tweets in response to a parody persona account that joked about being transgender. While in conversation with Twitter users who asked if he was joking in his tweets, Gervais claimed he was "playing along with a spoof account."

Earlier on the red carpet, Gervais joked to Ryan Seacrest, I cannot wait for this to be over, like the audience."

The 77th annual Golden Globes aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC. Tune in after the telecast for The Hollywood Reporter and Twitter's official live aftershow.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.