Golden Globes: How to Stream the 2020 Show

Hollywood will gather at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5 for the Golden Globe awards, and audiences at home will be able to follow along — with or without a cable subscription.

The ceremony will air on NBC and also be available live on the NBC website for viewers who authenticate via their cable provider. It will also stream live via internet-based TV packages like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu's live TV service.

The 77th annual show, which honors both films and television shows, is produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and available in more than 210 territories around the world. DCP shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.

Pre- and post-show coverage will also be available to cord cutters. DCP and HFPA have partnered with Facebook for the third year in a row to offer HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live, a two-hour pre-show that will stream on Facebook's Watch video platform and feature celebrity arrivals, interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The hosts for the pre-show include Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz. It will begin streaming at 3 p.m. PT.

THR and HFPA also are producing an hourlong aftershow that will stream live on Twitter and feature interviews with winners and expert analysis.

Ricky Gervais is hosting the Golden Globes, which kick off Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.