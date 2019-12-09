AWARDS

Golden Globes: Read Interviews With Costume Designers for Nominated Films, TV Shows

9:40 AM PST 12/9/2019 by Lindsay Weinberg

Courtesy Photos
'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Mrs. Maisel'

The Hollywood Reporter also spoke to those responsible for the threads in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Rocketman,' 'The Crown,' 'The Morning Show' and 'Fosse/Verdon.'

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, celebrating the best of film and television with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Crown among the top nods. 

Read what the costume designers behind some of the nominated movies and shows have told The Hollywood Reporter about their sartorial work. See the full 2020 Golden Globes nominees list here.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Irishman READ

Joker READ

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name READ

Jojo RabbitREAD

Knives OutREAD

Once Upon a Time in HollywoodREAD

RocketmanREAD

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little LiesREAD

The CrownREAD

The Morning ShowREAD

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselREAD

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

ChernobylREAD

Fosse/VerdonREAD