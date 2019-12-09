Golden Globes: Read Interviews With Costume Designers for Nominated Films, TV Shows

'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Mrs. Maisel'

The Hollywood Reporter also spoke to those responsible for the threads in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Rocketman,' 'The Crown,' 'The Morning Show' and 'Fosse/Verdon.'

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, celebrating the best of film and television with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Crown among the top nods.

Read what the costume designers behind some of the nominated movies and shows have told The Hollywood Reporter about their sartorial work. See the full 2020 Golden Globes nominees list here.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Irishman — READ

Joker — READ

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name — READ

Jojo Rabbit — READ

Knives Out — READ

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — READ

Rocketman — READ

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies — READ

The Crown — READ

The Morning Show — READ

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — READ

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl — READ

Fosse/Verdon — READ