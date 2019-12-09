AWARDS Golden Globes: Read Interviews With Costume Designers for Nominated Films, TV Shows 9:40 AM PST 12/9/2019 by Lindsay Weinberg FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy Photos 'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Mrs. Maisel' The Hollywood Reporter also spoke to those responsible for the threads in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Rocketman,' 'The Crown,' 'The Morning Show' and 'Fosse/Verdon.' The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, celebrating the best of film and television with The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Crown among the top nods. Read what the costume designers behind some of the nominated movies and shows have told The Hollywood Reporter about their sartorial work. See the full 2020 Golden Globes nominees list here. Best Motion Picture - Drama The Irishman — READ Joker — READ Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Dolemite Is My Name — READ Jojo Rabbit — READ Knives Out — READ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — READ Rocketman — READ Best Television Series - Drama Big Little Lies — READ The Crown — READ The Morning Show — READ Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — READ Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Chernobyl — READ Fosse/Verdon — READ FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lindsay Weinberg Lindsay.Weinberg@THR.com WeinbergLindsay