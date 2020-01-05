Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea in Best Actor Speech

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat. But the boat is f***ing rocked," Phoenix said

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for a motion picture, drama, at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The Joker actor beat Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

At the top of his acceptance speech, Phoenix gave a nod to his fellow nominees. "I know people say this but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you." The actor noted that while he has reached out to several of the nominees, Bale was one he felt "a little too intimidated by."

In the first of a few censored moments from Phoenix's speech, he added, "To my fellow nominees, we all know there’s no fucking competition between us."

Giving thanks to director Todd Phillips, the actor said "you convinced me to do this movie and you encouraged me to give everything and be sincere. I cannot believe you put up with me."

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat. But the boat is fucking rocked," Phoenix said before stressing the importance of helping with climate change issues such as wildfires in Australia.

"It's really nice that so many people have sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that," Phoenix emphasized.

"Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards," the actor said.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show, which aired on NBC.