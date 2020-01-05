Golden Globes: 'Marriage Story' Star Laura Dern Praises "Brilliant" Noah Baumbach in Acceptance Speech

The star took home the award for best supporting actress in a drama motion picture.

Laura Dern won the award for best supporting actress in a drama motion picture for her role in Marriage Story at the 2020 Golden Globes, held Sunday night at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton.

Dern beat out competition that included Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Margot Robbie (Bombshell) and Annette Bening (The Report). During her acceptance speech, Dern spoke about the importance of "giving voice to the voiceless" through acting, and expressed gratitude for director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach, whom she described as "brilliant."

"Thank you for your seamless perfection, your guidance, your mentorship — forever," Dern said, later praising him for not only telling the "story of a family finding their way for their child" but for also taking a "global look at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater."

Dern then added, "Perhaps our planet, even" — ending her speech by reminding the audience of the world's ongoing climate crisis as brushfires are currently ravaging the majority of Australia.

Backstage, Dern lauded Baumbach's talents once more. "Every moment is seamlessly directed within the page, the way I click my heels off is on the page. Everything for all of us. It’s meticulous, it’s mastery playwriting," the actress told reporters. "As a cast we know how incredibly lucky we are to be with that level of screenwriter and director."

