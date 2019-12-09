Golden Globes: Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Record With 34th Nomination

Streep was nominated for best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture for her portrayal of Mary Louise Wright on HBO's 'Big Little Lies.'

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were unveiled Monday, and Meryl Streep was among the stars who were honored. Streep's latest nomination, however, is a historic one as it marks her 34th to date. She previously held the record for most Golden Globe nods with 33.

For this year's ceremony, Streep is nominated for best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture for her portrayal of Mary Louise Wright on HBO's Big Little Lies. Streep's competition in the category includes Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Patricia Arquette (The Act), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Toni Collette (Unbelievable).

Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman — who plays Celeste Wright, the daughter-in-law of Streep's character — is also nominated. Kidman is up for best performance by an actress in a drama television series, competing alongside her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, who is nominated for her role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Big Little Lies' Laura Dern also scored a Golden Globe nod, but for best supporting actress in a drama motion picture for her role in Marriage Story.

Big Little Lies' sophomore season introduced Streep as the grieving mother of Alexander Skarsgard's character, Perry Wright, who died in season one. If Streep wins the Golden Globe for this role, it will be her 10th victory at the awards show. She last won the award for best performance by an actress in a drama motion picture in 2012 for playing the late former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. Streep was also honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2017.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air live coast to coast on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on Jan. 5.

