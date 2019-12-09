Netflix Lands First Best Picture Golden Globe Noms for 'Irishman,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Two Popes' and 'Dolemite'

The awards-hungry streamer landed a leading 17 nominations, more than double that of its nearest rival.

Netflix and the luck of the Irish were one Monday.

Making awards history yet again, Netflix secured its first-ever Golden Globes best picture nominations for not one but four of its films — Martin Scorsese's sprawling mob pic The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, Fernando Meirelles' biographical drama The Two Popes in the drama category, and Craig Brewer's Eddie Murphy-starrer Dolemite Is My Name in the comedy or musical category.

All told, Netflix landed a total of 17 Globe nominations, more than double that of its nearest rival (last year's Globe nom tally was just five), underscoring the radically changing landscape in Hollywood and the demise of the importance of a traditional theatrical release in the awards race. And the streamer dominated the best picture drama category.

Last year, Netflix earned its first-ever nomination in the Oscar best picture race with Alfonso Cuarón's Spanish-language Roma.

Roma wasn't eligible for a top Globe award because foreign-language films are precluded from competing in the best picture category. Instead, it was nominated — and won — for best foreign language film, while Cuarón won the Globe for best director.

Monday's Globe announcement bolsters the frontrunner status of Marriage Story, which received a leading six nominations, and The Irishman, which tied with Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood with five nods.

The Irishman was named the best film of 2019 by the National Board of Review and the New York York Film Critics Circle in recent days, while earning more 14 nominations from the Critics' Choice Association, more than any other film, among other accolades.

Scorsese's mob pic — costing upward of $150 million to make — reunites the director with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, while marking the first time the famed director has worked with Al Pacino.

Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, was recently named best feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. And on Sunday, Baumbach received the best screenplay award from the Los Angeles Critics Association (he received the same prize at the Gotham Awards).

The Two Popes, based on Anthony McCarten's play The Popes, stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.