Golden Globes: Netflix Shut Out in Top Film, TV Categories

The streamer went home with only two acting awards, for 'Marriage Story's' Laura Dern and 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman.

In the Golden Globes battle that pitted film studios vs. streamers, the result was a win for the studios.

Netflix headed into Sunday evening with 34 total nominations, leading in both the film (17 noms) and TV (also 17 noms) categories. That also included three of the five mentions for best motion picture drama with The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes. But the streaming giant was denied what would have marked its first Golden Globe best picture win when Sandra Bullock announced that Universal's 1917 was the winner in that category, something of an upset given that The Irishman came into the ceremony with the most buzz.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment took home the trophy for best musical or comedy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, beating out Netflix's nominee Dolemite Is My Name. In fact, Sony film chief Tom Rothman was frequently thanked by winners like Quentin Tarantino (best screenplay) and Brad Pitt (best supporting actor), with the latter crediting the executive's "big balls" for taking on Once Upon a Time, the kind of film that has become a rarity at the major studios, which are increasingly focused on four-quadrant tentpoles.

Sunday night was something of a repeat of last year, when major studios took the top two prizes as Fox won best drama honors for Bohemian Rhapsody and Universal landed the best musical or comedy nod for Green Book. Netflix's 2019 awards-season darling Roma was ineligible for the top film drama category, but it won in the foreign-language field.

Despite losing in the top two categories this year, Netflix didn't go home empty-handed, with Marriage Story's Laura Dern scoring a win in the supporting actress category, beating out the favorite, Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez.

But even on the TV front, Netflix couldn't catch a break for the top drama award, with its critically acclaimed The Crown losing out to HBO's Succession. However, The Crown's star Olivia Colman did land top dramatic actress honors.

