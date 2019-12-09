Golden Globes: Female Directors Shut Out of Nominations

Ava DuVernay was the last female director to be nominated in 2015, while Barbra Streisand is the only woman to ever win in the category.

No female directors were nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The nominees for best director include Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for The Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood.

Back in 2018, Natalie Portman made headlines when she criticized the lack of female directors nominated for the Golden Globes. While presenting the best director category, the actress went off script and said, "And here are all the male nominees."

The trend continued in 2019 when no female directors were nominated in the category. Alfonso Cuarón ultimately took home the honor in the all-male category for Roma.

Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to ever win the best director prize. She was the first female director to be nominated and won in 1984 for Yentl, and was again nominated in 1992 for The Prince of Tides.

Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Ava DuVernay are the only other female directors to be nominated in the category, with DuVernay's 2015 nod for Selma being the most recent.

Nominations for the 2020 ceremony were unveiled Monday morning. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the nominees. HFPA president Lorenzo Soria, Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan and executive producer and executive vp television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman were also on hand.

The 2020 Golden Globes will take place Jan. 6 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Ricky Gervais will host the annual awards ceremony, which will air on NBC.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.