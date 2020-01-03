Which Golden Globes Nominees Are the Most Watched?

Netflix's 'The Crown' was cited in a new survey as the most viewed TV show in the Golden Globes drama category.

Netflix's 'The Crown' tops Amazon's 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in a new THR/Morning Consult viewership survey.

As Hollywood gets ready to uncork champagne at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, Netflix is bringing 7 nominees to the top TV and film categories alone at the Golden Globes.

While it remains to be seen if the streamer will take home top prizes, by one measure it has already won. More Americans say they've viewed Netflix's historical royal series The Crown than any of the other nominated Globes drama or comedy series, a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll finds.

The survey, conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,200 adults from Dec. 26-27, gives a relative snapshot of which nominees have been widely watched among Americans ahead of the Globes honors. (Netflix and other major streamers do not regularly disclose viewership data.)

In this new survey, more respondents (26 percent) say they've watched The Crown than Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (25 percent), HBO's Big Little Lies (24 percent) or AMC's Killing Eve (20 percent).

Also worth noting: Apple's heavily promoted The Morning Show — its flagship series for its new streaming service Apple TV+ — was the least viewed top Globes nominee, at 15 percent, the survey found. Amazon's Fleabag, which claimed the top Emmys comedy prize in September, was viewed by 16 percent of respondents.

The survey also looked at relative viewership among top Globes film contenders, creating an interesting (if imperfect) comparison of movie titles that did not go head to head at the box office.

Warner Bros.' Joker — which raked in $333 million domestically at the box office — was the most cited by Americans as the film they had already seen, at 33 percent viewership. Universal's Rocketman, which grossed $96 million domestically after its May 31 debut stateside, was viewed by 23 percent of respondents.

Notably, Netflix's Martin Scorsese epic The Irishman, which began streaming on Nov. 27, was cited as the third most viewed title, at 22 percent. (The 209-minute mob drama hit limited theaters on Nov. 1 and Netflix did not report box office grosses.)

Meanwhile, Sony's star-studded Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which grossed $141 million domestically, was viewed by 19 percent of the nationally representative respondents.