Golden Globes: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress for 'The Crown'

Colman said of playing Queen Elizabeth II, "For the last year I feel like I've been living someone else's life and now I feel like I'm winning someone else's award."

Olivia Colman won best actress in a television series, drama at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The Crown actress beat Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

During her acceptance speech, Colman said of playing Queen Elizabeth II, "For the last year I feel like I've been living someone else's life and now I feel like I'm winning someone else's award."

Colman admitted to getting "a little bit boozy" before her win, adding she was "completely stumped" over the Globes honor for her role in The Crown.

While speaking to reports backstage, Colman said her regal role was hard "because everyone knows who she is and what she looks like" adding the role of QEII is "harder than an imaginary character, and the reserved side isn’t something that’s natural to me."

"On occasions when I couldn’t control myself, I had an earpiece to listen to something boring so I couldn’t hear what was happening really. I’m not that great of an actress, really," she added.

When asked if after having taken on the role, if she understands QEII more, Colman said, "That’s a lifetime of having to be a certain way, I can only imagine. It’s been an honor to play her but I wouldn’t dare to presume."

Ahead of the award show, The Hollywood Reporter awards pundits predicted Colman would go home a winner. "Nicole Kidman won two years ago for Big Little Lies. The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both have support. But Olivia Colman, a winner last year for The Favourite, will win again, this time for her first season as QEII," pundits wrote.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show, which aired on NBC.