Golden Globes: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Producer Thanks "Maestro" Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best motion picture, comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The film beat out fellow nominees Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Rocketman.

The award comes after writer-director Quentin Tarantino won best screenplay and Brad Pitt won best supporting actor in a musical or comedy movie. Star Leonardo DiCaprio was also nominated for best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical but lost to Rocketman star Taron Egerton.

Producer David Heyman spoke on behalf of the film, revealing that he was surprised to get the nod from the "unpredictable" Tarantino a "few seconds ago."

Heyman thanked Sony Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman and "maestro" Tarantino, who Heyman said told him "I want you to have such a good time on this film that the next one's going to be miserable. He wasn't wrong."