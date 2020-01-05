Golden Globes: Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Screenplay

The film beat out 'Marriage Story,' 'Parasite,' 'The Two Popes' and 'The Irishman.'

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best screenplay honors at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, with Quentin Tarantino accepting the award.

The film beat out Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han's Parasite, Anthony McCarten's The Two Popes and Steven Zaillian's The Irishman.

During his acceptance speech, Tarantino dedicated his win to Robert Bolt, "the dean of screenwriters," while also congratulating himself for solely writing the script of Once Upon a Time. "I did it," he told the audience.

Tarantino also thanked the film's "fantastic" cast, noting they took the script "from the page and had to add a slightly different layer from the page." A few shout-outs went to Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters, as well as to Margot Robbie, who the director noted brought "more goodness than a movie I had ever been involved in."

Tarantino ended his speech by sending love to his pregnant wife, Daniella Pick, who was watching the awards show from Tel Aviv.

Ahead of the kudocast, The Hollywood Reporter awards pundits predicted Marriage Story would go home the winner in the screenplay category. "Any of the nominees — but especially Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite — seems a plausible winner. But because Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach can't be honored for directing, I suspect voters will honor him here," the pundits noted.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais hosted the ceremony, which aired on NBC.

