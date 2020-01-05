Golden Globes: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgoes Stylist in Ralph & Russo

Sources tell ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that the ‘Fleabag’ nominee stepped away from using a stylist for the awards season kick-off, as did fellow A-list nominee Tom Hanks.

In advance of Hollywood’s big night at the 77th Golden Globes Awards, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (first-time best actress nominee for her role in the BBC comedy-drama series that she created, Fleabag) and Tom Hanks (best supporting actor nominee for his role as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award) have reportedly eschewed the use of Hollywood stylists for the show.

Waller-Bridge dazzled on the red carpet on Sunday in a black Chantilly lace suit with a silk tuxedo lapel and ribbon appliqué, as seen on the runway at Ralph & Russo's fall 2019 couture collection.

Earlier in the week, the actor-producer-writer phenom wore a chic silver lamé tuxedo jacket with black lapels and black satin cigarette trousers (also by Ralph & Russo) to the 20th annual AFI Awards, paired with strappy black Roger Vivier sandals. Last month, the actress wore a navy tweed jacket and matching culottes by Ralph & Russo to a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker party in London.

Waller-Bridge’s publicist Christina Tripicchio declined to confirm whether Waller-Bridge was styling herself of working with anyone, saying by email to THR, “We appreciate your intrigue in Phoebe’s styling process" but declining to explain further. However, a number of brands told THR that Waller-Bridge is working with the Tripicchio sisters.

For the Emmys in September, Waller-Bridge worked with A-list fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman (whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, and star of Waller-Bridge’s drama Killing Eve, Jodie Comer). On that occasion, Waller-Bridge wore an embellished tulle Monique Lhuillier princess gown and Atelier Swarovski earrings that landed her on the THR best-dressed list.

Hanks has partnered with fashion stylist Negar Ali Kline (who also works with Jessica Lange) for editorial shoots and events in the past. But a last-minute change to fashion stylist agency line-ups prior to the Golden Globes removed Hanks and Kline — which raises the question of whether Hanks acquired his tuxedo directly and decided to forgo the styling service.

Other major stars who have notoriously passed up professional help in the wardrobe department include red carpet fashion darling Timothée Chalamet, Blake Lively, Diane Keaton, Marion Cotillard, Dita Von Teese, January Jones, Emmy Rossum and Kate Moss.

That said, they all have the cred (as do Waller-Bridges and Hanks) to pull in pieces directly from major fashion houses. Yet it takes loads of taste and time to track down pieces, call them in and return them. It's challenging to create looks styled from head to toe that flatter and fit impeccably, particularly in the Instagram era when stars are constantly in the spotlight with high expectations of creativity and no repeats — although re-wearing is arguably a more admirable move in terms of sustainability.

In an interview with Vogue for her cover feature in December 2019, Waller-Bridge said, “I maintain the right to leave the house looking like shit, in my pajamas.” She added, “I find dressing really stressful, just that decision every day. You want to just Steve Jobs it.”

The 34-year-old star has referred to herself as “a massive control freak." Maybe that trait was a tipping point in her decision to go rogue in the styling department.

Whatever the case, Waller-Bridge (and the others) seem to be managing it all just fine, if not with great panache. At least for now.