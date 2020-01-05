Golden Globes: Puffed, Fanned and Ballooned Sleeves Rule the Red Carpet

Stars like Cate Blanchett, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman opted for bold shoulders.

While some stars are going for cold-shoulder silhouettes, others opted for bolder shoulders at 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday. From pleated to puffed, statement sleeves brought romance to the red carpet, mirroring the trend seen on the runways earlier this year at recent fashion shows from labels such as Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Alessandra Rich.

Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett, Killing Eve nominee Jodie Comer, best actress winner Olivia Colman and Dakota Fanning were among those who went for strong-shouldered ensembles.

Blanchett, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, paired an embellished lemonade yellow pleated gown with fanned sleeves by British designer Mary Katrantzou with Stuart Weitzman heels in a matching sunny shade. Stewart finished the look with Pomellato earrings.

Best actress nominee Comer also stepped out wearing Katrantzou, in an emerald dress from the designer's spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman added pops of neon with crystal-embellished satin magenta sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood and a green clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Stylist Samantha McMillen played up Fanning's youth in a soft lavender Dior haute couture princess dress with crystal-covered heels by Sophia Webster. In an equally spring-ready look, Golden Globes first-timer and nominee Kaitlyn Dever donned a floral gown by Valentino Couture. Joining the petal party, Bel Powley balanced sexy with refined in a ruffled deep-V neck floral dress by Miu Miu.

Colman matched the crimson carpet in an oversized red dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead that was fit for a queen, and paired it with 18-karat white gold fine jewelry dotted with a combined seven carats of diamonds from Chopard. Actress-musician Janina Gavankar donned a black Georges Chakra column gown punctuated by blue satin puff sleeves from the designer's fall/winter 2019 collection and finished it with diamond and white gold jewelry by Hearts on Fire and Mémoire.

Blouson sleeves were also in full force, as seen on Joanne Tucker, Zoey Deutch (in a sunshine yellow jumpsuit by Fendi), and Isla Fisher (in a vibrant off-shoulder magenta dress by Monique Lhuillier).