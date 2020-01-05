Golden Globes: Ramy Youssef Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series

The 'Ramy' creator won his first Golden Globe on Sunday night.

Ramy Youssef took home the first award of the night at the Golden Globes for his role in the Hulu series Ramy.

This was the Ramy creator and star's first Golden Globe nomination.

"Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show," the actor joked at the podium.

Ramy, which premiered on the streaming service last spring, follows a Muslim family living in New Jersey where Youssef, whose parents are Egyptian immigrants, grew up.

In the category, the first-time nominee beat out Barry's Bill Hader, Living With Yourself's Paul Rudd, The Politician's Ben Platt and The Kominsky Method's Michael Douglas.

"My mom, also, by the way, was rooting for Michael Douglas," the actor confessed to the audience.

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which was televised live on NBC from the Beverly HIlton Hotel in Los Angeles.