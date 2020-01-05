Golden Globes: Renee Zellweger Honors Judy Garland's "Legacy" in Best Actress Speech

The star took home the award for best actress in a drama motion picture for her portrayal of the late icon in 'Judy.'

Renee Zellweger won the award for best actress in a drama motion picture for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy at the 2020 Golden Globes, held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Zellweger beat out competition that included Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women). During her acceptance speech, Zellweger thanked her agents, publicist and those who worked on the film — but also made sure to honor the legacy of the late Garland, whom she described as "one of the great icons of our time."

"The conversations that I have had with people internationally, they just want to express their love or Judy Garland and tell [me] about the great personal significance of her legacy," said Zellweger said of the entertainer, who died at age 47 in 1969. "Her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter. What we make matters, and how we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road."

Zellweger — who last won a Golden Globe in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain — concluded, "Thank you so much, everybody. It's nice to see you. I'm honored."

Backstage, Zellweger reiterated to reporters how much Garland means to her, especially after playing Garland and connecting with the entertainer's most ardent fans throughout the process of filming Judy. "I learned so much and the shared experience of it in this celebration of Judy Garland who meant so much — what I didn’t say out there, what people still want to say, what she means to them 50 years after her passing says so much," Zellweger said.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais this year, is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.