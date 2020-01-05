Ricky Gervais Takes Shot at Network TV in Golden Globes Monologue

The host jokes that someone could binge his Netflix series in the time it takes to watch the awards. "This show should just be me coming out and saying, 'Congratulations Netflix, you win everything.'"

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais took a not-so-subtle swipe at the show's broadcast home in his opening monologue.

The crop of Globes TV nominees featured not a single nod to a broadcast series, and while Gervais didn't note that in his remarks, but he did take aim at the trend of prestige projects becoming the near exclusive province of premium cable and streaming services.

"No one really watches network TV anymore," he said. "This show should just be me coming out and saying, 'Congratulations Netflix, you win everything.'"

He then went on to plug his own show on the streaming platform: "You could binge watch the entire first season of After Life in the time it takes to watch this show," he said of the six-episode dark comedy about a man who's contemplating suicide after the death of his wife.

"Although there's a second season coming, so in the end he doesn't kill himself," Gervais noted.

Gervais also took shots at Martin Scorsese's comments about Marvel, Cats and Leonardo DiCaprio in his monologue, saying repeatedly that Sunday is his fifth and final time hosting the Globes and he just didn't care anymore.

NBC, incidentally, had about 18.6 million viewers for last year's Golden Globes.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.