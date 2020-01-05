Golden Globes: Sam Mendes Wins Best Director for '1917'

The filmmaker beat out Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho.

Sam Mendes took home the award for best director for 1917 at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Taking the stage, he referenced one of his fellow nominees. "There's not one director in the world who is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese, I just had to say that."

He went on to thank his producers and everyone at Universal and Amblin. "An incredible cast and crew," continued the director, adding that he could not have made the film without "the great" Roger Deakins.

Closing his short acceptance speech, Mendes dedicated the award to his grandfather.

This is his second win and third nomination.

The filmmaker beat out fellow nominees Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Todd Phillips for Joker, Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC.