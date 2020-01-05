Golden Globes: 'Succession' Star Brian Cox Apologizes to Fellow Nominees for Winning

"I'm sorry, but I never expected this," the actor said of his first-ever win for his role on the HBO series.

Brian Cox took home the prize for best actor in a TV drama series for his role on HBO's Succession at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, which were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Cox beat out competition that included Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose). The award marked Cox's first-ever Golden Globes win after Succession won the prize for best drama series earlier in the ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, Cox opened up about the significance of taking home the award decades into his career — and even apologized to his fellow nominees for winning.

"I'm sorry. I mean, this kind of event does your head in," he said. "First of all, I want to apologize to my fellow nominees for winning this. I mean, I'm sorry. And that's all I can say. I'm sorry, but I never expected this. And I've been in this business, well, next year, I've been in this business for 60 years."

The 73-year-old then joked, "I mean, I started when I was two." Continued Cox, "I just never thought this would ever happen to me, so I'm a wee bit shocked."

The actor also gave a shout-out to the "extraordinary bunch of people" he works with on Succession, including showrunner Jesse Armstrong, whom he described as "an incredibly modest man," "a talent" and "a gift." Said Cox, "If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have had this."

Backstage, Cox reiterated to reporters his appreciation for Armstrong. "Jesse won the prize," he said. "He’s a very modest man but such a genius at putting this show together. I owe it to him, if he hadn’t given me the role I wouldn’t be here. So, it means a lot."

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.