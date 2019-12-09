Golden Globes: Quentin Tarantino, Cynthia Erivo Among Double Nominees

The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and 'Parasite' directors earned nominations in the same two categories, while 'Harriet' star Erivo nabbed nominations for both her acting and songwriting.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and the mind behind Korean thriller Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, both earned two nominations when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the 2020 Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning.

The directors were two out of three double nominees to earn the rare honor this year. Both Tarantino and Bong also received their dual distinctions in the same categories. Both were nominated for best screenplay and best director.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is among the top Golden Globe film nominees this year, with a total of five nominations. In addition to Tarantino's nominations, the film is also up for best motion picture, musical or comedy, with individual nominations in supporting and lead acting categories for stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively. Meanwhile, Bong scored his first Golden Globe nominations with Parasite, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo also earned a double nomination for her work on the drama, which chronicles the famed abolitionist's life, from her escape from slavery to her role in liberating hundreds of enslaved people through the Underground Railroad.

The actress and singer earned an individual nomination in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama category. She received her second nomination alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell in the best original song, motion picture category for "Stand Up." Erivo and Campbell both wrote the track, which is featured in Harriet.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.