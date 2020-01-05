Golden Globes: 'Rocketman's' Taron Egerton Thanks Elton John for Best Actor Win

After thanking director Dexter Fletcher and producer Matthew Vaughn, Egerton showed appreciation to the iconic singer whom he portrayed. "To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend."

Taron Egerton won best actor for a motion picture, comedy or musical at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The Rocketman actor beat Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name).

At the start of his acceptance speech, Egerton called his fellow nominees "legitimate icons" and noted his role as Elton John was the "best experience of my life."

After thanking director Dexter Fletcher and producer Matthew Vaughn, Egerton showed appreciation to the iconic singer whom he portrayed. "To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend."

Egerton's final thanks went to his mother in the audience, to whom he said, "this one's for you ma'am."

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais hosted the awards show, which aired on NBC.