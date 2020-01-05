Golden Globes TV Winners Include 'Succession' Breakthrough and 'Ramy' Surprise

'Fleabag' and 'Chernobyl' also took home multiple honors, while HBO led the network haul.

The Golden Globe Awards don't serve as a predictor for future TV honors, so the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tends to let its freak flag fly with the TV honors. The group did so again Sunday with awards both predictable — Fleabag and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dominion over the comedy categories from the 2019 Emmys continued — and utterly surprising.

The first award of the night went to Ramy Youssef, the star and co-creator of Hulu's critically acclaimed Ramy, a prime example of the HFPA finding a show or performer ignored by the previous Emmys and giving it a spotlight. Youssef was considered an outside shot in a category that included 2019 winner Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Emmy winner Bill Hader (Barry) and fellow first-timers Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself) and Ben Platt (The Politician), but he fell into the "surprising" camp.

Less surprising were, well, most of the other picks. Four of the other six acting honors went to past winners: Russell Crowe for Showtime's The Loudest Voice, Patricia Arquette for Hulu's The Act, Olivia Colman for Netflix's The Crown and Michelle Williams for FX's Fosse/Verdon. Chernobyl's and Fleabag's respective limited series and comedy series nods carried over from the Emmys, and HBO's Succession broke through at the Globes with wins for drama series and lead actor Brian Cox after missing out on top honors at the Emmys.

With its small voting body and honors for series and actors only, the Globes don't often see a single series rack up a large trophy count. That was the case once again Sunday, with three shows — Fleabag, Chernobyl and Succession — each coming away with two awards and the other winners earning one.

Amid all that wealth-sharing, HBO still managed to keep its hold on the network crown, with the four victories for Succession and Chernobyl doubling the haul for any other outlet. Amazon and Hulu each snagged two honors, while FX, Showtime and Netflix each had one, with the latter coming up empty on its 16 other nominations. (The streamer also had a tough night on the film side, coming away with only one win from 17 noms.)

Globes favorites Arquette and Colman each walked away with their third statuette, with the Crown star keeping a perfect record at the awards — three nominations and three wins. Crowe and Williams each nabbed their second Golden Globe, both after long periods since their first: Williams won in 2012 for My Week With Marilyn, and Crowe's first came back in 2002 for A Beautiful Mind.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.