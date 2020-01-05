Golden Globes: Wins by Distributor, Network, Film, TV Program

Netflix, which won five Globes in 2019, received only one award this year.

Sony Pictures and HBO were the distributor and network that won big during the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night, with three and four nods, respectively.

Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures each took home two awards, while Hulu and Prime Video earned two apiece.

Among the film honors, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood notched three wins, including for best musical or comedy, while Sam Mendes' 1917 scored two (including best motion picture), alongside Todd Phillips' Joker and Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman.

The award for best foreign language film went to Bong Joon Ho's comedic drama about the rich and poor, Parasite. Among the actor prizes, Awkwafina won for her performance in Lulu Wang's The Farewell and Joaquin Phoenix prevailed for Joker.

On the television side, Chernobyl and Succession each earned two wins, with the latter receiving the coveted best TV drama statuette. Fleabag, from writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also scored two nods, including best TV comedy.

Below is a list of wins by distributor, film, television network and show.

Wins by Distributor

Sony Pictures Releasing — 3

Paramount Pictures — 2

Universal Pictures — 2

Warner Bros. Pictures — 2

A24 — 1

LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions — 1

Neon — 1

Netflix — 1

United Artists Releasing — 1

Wins by Film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — 3

1917 — 2

Joker — 2

Rocketman — 2

The Farewell — 1

Judy — 1

Marriage Story — 1

Missing Link — 1

Parasite — 1

Wins by Television Network

HBO — 4

Hulu — 2

Prime Video — 2

FX Networks — 1

Netflix — 1

Showtime — 1

Wins by Show

Chernobyl — 2

Fleabag — 2

Succession — 2

The Act — 1

The Crown — 1

Fosse/Verdon — 1

The Loudest Voice — 1

Ramy — 1

The 77th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.