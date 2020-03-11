Golden State Warriors to Play Without Fans in Arena Due to Coronavirus

All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be canceled or postponed.

The Golden State Warriors will be the first team in the NBA to play without fans in the arena due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid," the team announced on social media on March 11.

The team added, "All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. We'll continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine best steps. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners."

The City and County of San Francisco on Wednesday banned any gathering of more than 1,000 people.

There had been chatter from the NBA since last week of the potential of playing games without fans in attendance for safety as the cases of coronavirus increase daily.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at first against the idea of playing to an empty arena, saying he would not participate in the game. However, he later walked those comments back, admitting the virus spread was dangerous.

A powerhouse NBA franchise just a few years ago, the Warriors have struggled this season and are currently in last place in the Western Conference.

With the San Francisco gathering ban in place, it is unclear how the Oakland A's proceed with their home opener March 26 against the Minnesota Twins.