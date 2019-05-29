'The Goldfinch' Trailer: Ansel Elgort Struggles With Mom's Death in Terror Attack

Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman also star in the film, which is based on the Donna Tartt novel of the same name.

Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios released the first trailer for The Goldfinch on Wednesday.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Donna Tartt, the film stars Ansel Elgort as Theodore Decker. After surviving a terrorist bombing at an art museum when he was 13, Theodore navigates life without his mother, who was one of the victims of the attack. The film follows Theodore from his childhood to early adulthood as he sets out on a number of adventures that include him relocating to Las Vegas to live with his deadbeat father (Luke Wilson), as well as his eventual involvement with art forgeries.

Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman round out the cast, while John Crowley directed.

The trailer opens with an adult Theodore explaining in a voiceover that he had a dream in which he saw his mother. The trailer soon cuts to a clip of a young Theodore (Fegley) and his mother admiring a photo of a goldfinch in the art museum.

"When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might have led me to some place happier," says Theodore as clips of his younger self show him wandering aimlessly around town.

The trailer also shows his mother's violent death, which takes place just moments after she briefly leaves him alone at the museum.

A montage of clips from Theodore's childhood and adulthood play to show how much his mother's death continues to impact him. While the young Theodore takes solace in his friend Boris (Woldhard), maternal figure Mrs. Barbour (Kidman) and love interest Pippa (Aimee Laurence), the adult Theodore turns to pills and alcohol to numb his pain.

Theodore is also taken under the wing of Hobie (Wright), who acts as his mentor following the death of his mother. The trailer concludes with an adult Theodore approaching his mentor, who appears less than pleased to see Theodore.

The Goldfinch will be in theaters on Sept. 27. Watch the full trailer above.