Goldie Hawn, Kevin Love to Receive 2019 Change Maker Awards (Exclusive)

The fifth annual ceremony, organized by the Child Mind Institute, will take place May 1 at Carnegie Hall.

Goldie Hawn, Kevin Love and Harry and Laura Slatkin are slated to receive Change Maker Awards at the Child Mind Insitute's fifth annual ceremony at Carnegie Hall.

The event, which honors individuals and organizations that raise awareness and effect change in the area of children's mental illness and early prevention efforts, will be hosted by A&E's Elizabeth Vargas on May 1.

Hawn will receive the Activist Award for her work with the nonprofit MindUP, which seeks to provide children with the skills to cope with stress and emotional scenarios and prevent depression, anxiety and suicide. “I am so happy that the Child Mind Institute has recognized the advocates, neuroscientists, educators and psychologists at MindUP with a Change Maker Award for the work we’ve done together bringing brain science and mindfulness to children,” the actress and activist said in a statement. “Over 6 million kids have learned mindfulness practices through MindUP, improving academic performance and increasing valuable social and emotional skills. We are incredibly proud of our impact and reach — in 12 countries across five continents — and remain committed to our mission of bringing joy back into the classroom.”

Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, will receive the Champion Award for his mental health advocacy (Love has spoken openly about his struggles with depression and anxiety and established a fund to promote awareness of mental health issues). Harry and Laura Slatkin, the owner and chairman of Homeworx and founder of NEST Fragrances, respectively, will receive the Visionary Award in honor of work founding the nonprofit New York Collaborates for Autism.

“We are proud to highlight the critical and impactful work that each of the 2019 Change Maker Awards honorees and nominees does,” Child Mind Institute president and medical director Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, said in a statement. “Their work is inspiring a change in how we approach the topic of mental health and learning disorders and making a real difference in the lives of those who are struggling.”

The ceremony will also present three crowdsourced awards — the People's Choice Award, the Outstanding Organization Award and the Community Builder Award — to three individuals selected from a pool of already-announced nominees. The winners will be revealed in April, prior to the ceremony.

The ceremony is no stranger to Hollywood honorees: Glenn Close, Gov. Gavin Newsom and NBCUniversal were honored at the 2018 Change Maker Awards. The Child Mind Institute's Board of Directors also includes industry figures Emma Stone and Josh Resnick.