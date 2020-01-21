GoldOpen Movement Unveils Advisory Council, Rider to Promote Inclusion

Councilmembers including Sundance Film Festival's Kim Yutani, Amazon Studios' Albert Cheng and The Blcklst's Franklin Leonard will determine which Asian-led and multicultural films will benefit from the initiative to boost box office.

The #GoldOpen movement is entering its next phase.

Nonprofit Gold House, which created the initiative that has organized efforts to bring Asian-led and multicultural films to box office success, announced the movement's first advisory council on Tuesday. The council, which will determine the films that will receive #GoldOpen, include Sundance Film Festival's director of programming Kim Yutani, Amazon Studios COO and head of TV Albert Cheng, Parl Studio CCO Peilin Chou, Universal Film Entertainment Group president Abhijay Prakash, The Blcklst founder Franklin Leonard, The Hollywood Reporter's senior reporter Rebecca Sun and awards editor Rebecca Ford, Deadline editor Dino-Ray Ramos and Variety artisans editor Jazz Tangcay (see the full list of members at #GoldOpen's website).

Films that have previously received a #GoldOpen include Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, Abominable, Parasite and Just Mercy. #GoldOpen has so far forged partnerships with AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Landmark Theatres to support chosen films and mobilizes community groups, influencers and corporations, among others, to attend opening weekend for #GoldOpen films and boost their revenues.

To qualify for a future #GoldOpen, Gold House further announced on Tuesday, films will have to sign a legal "Gold Rider" which promises that the film "has at least one authentically-portrayed Asian Lead and/or an Asian Director who has helmed a film that’s critical to another New Majority community." The Rider further states, "The Asian lead’s role may be specific to the Asian experience or universal to the human experience; after all, our 50 ethnicities, hundreds of dialects and migration to every edge of the Earth has generated 4.6 billion versions of what it means to be 'Asian.' We also recognize that we can never just build for ourselves; having the critical lens of an Asian Director who proactively supports another critical community’s narrative creates a rising tide."

Filmmakers can put their projects forward for #GoldOpen consideration by visiting the movement's website, where past films that have received the honor, current and future films with #GoldOpens and the text of the "Gold Rider" can be viewed.

“We’ve been in awe of the #GoldOpen community’s passion and impact; change on the ground has created changes at the top that will accelerate the stories our community has been searching for. We now know #GoldOpen can have a profoundly positive impact on a film’s opening weekend success,” Gold House's #GoldOpen directors, Yao King and Josh Jun, said in a statement. “The #GoldOpen Advisory Council ushers the movement’s next phase by enhancing its transparency and amplifying its cross-industry impact for both artfully independent and big budget blockbusters. Further, the Golden Rider helps to educate the broader industry about our community’s imperative consumption.”

Upcoming #GoldOpen films include Aneesh Chaganty's Run (Jan. 24), Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Feb. 7) and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12), among others.