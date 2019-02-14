'Gomorrah' Season 4 Trailer: Mafia Rivals Fight for Power

The groundbreaking Sky Italia show returns in March.

Gomorrah, Sky Italia's gritty Neapolitan Mafia drama, continues to be one of Italy's biggest shows, as well as one of its biggest exports. Fans around the world have become obsessed with following the trials of the Savastano clan in this modern-day Camorra drama.

After season three ended on a gut-wrenching twist, viewers have eagerly awaited the start of season four to see how the show will pick up the pieces around the chaos that has befallen each rival group fighting for power.

In the English-language trailer for the upcoming season, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting exclusively above, it once again appears to be all-out war among the rivals, each angling for total power when the already fragile alliances fall apart.

There is no doubt that Genny (Salvatore Esposito) is now the man on top, but it's not clear just what he'll have to do to hold on to his power, when even his family can be a pawn in the game. Patrizia (Cristiana Dell'Anna) continues to rise. After starting as an errand runner, she is now the most powerful woman in the clan, but what she gives up to maintain her power may be even too much for her to take.

The series also sees the return of leads Enzo (Arturo Muselli), Valerio (Loris De Luna) and Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) as well as several new characters.

The 12 new episodes will debut on March 29 on Sky Atlantic in Italy, with dates in other territories to be announced soon. The show is produced by Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, and Fandango in collaboration with Beta Film.

Season four was directed by Francesca Comencini, Claudio Cupellini, Marco D'Amore, Enrico Rosati and Ciro Visco. Gomorrah is based on the book by Roberto Saviano. The series has sold globally to more than 190 markets and continues to be one of Italy's highest-rated shows.