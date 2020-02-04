Gonring, Spahn & Associates Promotes Jen Lin, Adds Her Name to Signage

The firm which counts Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg as clients has renamed itself Gonring|Lin|Spahn.

One of the entertainment industry’s most powerful political consultancy firms — Gonring, Spahn & Associates — is adding a third name to its signage. On Tuesday, the firm that counts Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg as clients named public affairs and political strategist Jennifer Lin as managing partner and has renamed itself Gonring|Lin|Spahn effective immediately.

"Jennifer is a multi-talented executive skilled at leading strategic communications, community and government relations, and development campaigns," said Jennifer Gonring, Gonring|Lin|Spahn chief executive officer. "We've worked together for more than 20 years and I truly value her partnership and steadiness as a leader at the firm."

Born in Taipei, Lin was raised in South Pasadena and graduated from the University of Southern California. Prior to joining Gonring|Lin|Spahn in 2006, she worked at DreamWorks and before that was in Washington D.C. working as a staffer for a member of the House of Representatives. In her new role, Lin will continue to manage all government-relations work, advise major-donor clients and lead the political fundraising for the firm. Over the past several years Lin has emerged as a trusted confidant of Katzenberg, and works closely with WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal.

"These are unprecedented times of upheaval in Washington, in Hollywood, and across the country," said Lin. "I'm thrilled to continue leading our work to transform our clients' visions into real impact, and I'm proud to join Andy and Jennifer as a named partner in the firm."

Last year, the Hollywood-based firm, which has about 10 employees, acquired the strategic communications company Message, which came shortly after they opened their first satellite office in Washington D.C.