'Good Boys' Trailer: Jacob Tremblay, Sixth-Grade Friends Embark on R-Rated Adventure

Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery and Will Forte also star in the Seth Rogen-produced film.

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Good Boys on Monday.

The comedy follows 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay), who is invited to his first kissing party. Because he has never kissed anyone, Max recruits his best friends, Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams), to steal his father's drone to spy on a teenage couple making out. When the drone is destroyed, the boys become desperate and make a number of bad decisions as they embark on a mission to replace the drone before Max's dad gets home.

The film also stars Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery and Will Forte.

In the video for the red-band trailer, before the actual movie preview begins, producer Seth Rogen explains to Tremblay, Williams and Noon that they are too young to watch the trailer. Rogen explains that the film is "too messed up" for the young castmembers to watch due to its use of drugs, violence and curse words. "Although we decided it's okay for you to do these things in the movie, you can't watch yourselves do them in the trailer," he says.

The trailer opens with Thor telling Max and Lucas that he found "weapons" in his parents' closet, which are actually sex toys.

Max is later invited to a kissing party during the beginning of the school year. Thor soon tells Max that he can't go to the party without knowing how to kiss. He then suggests that they spy on his teenage next-door neighbor, who he says is "a total nymphomaniac."

The boys break out the drone to spy on Hannah (Gordon) as she kisses a girl near her pool. When she spots the drone, Hannah swats it down with a skimmer.

"This is what happens with you don't respect women," she tells Max. Lucas then retorts, "I respect women. My mom's my best friend."

The boys' mission to get the drone back begins when they steal Hannah's bag. When they try to trade the bag for the drone, a girl states that there is Molly in the purse. "Okay, who's Molly? Cause she's not with us," responds Max.

Chaos continues to ensue when the boys cause a number of car crashes as they run across a busy highway.

While Max remains invested in replacing the drone, Thor is much more focused on being viewed as cool by his peers. They boys soon visit a convenience store, where Thor sticks a bottle of beer in his pants to bring to the party. The plan backfires when a cop in the store points out the bulge in his pants.

"You made us run around with drugs, fight with frat guys and lock a cop in a convenience store with what I now suspect is a dildo," Lucas recaps at the end of the trailer.

But there's still one more adventure waiting for the young boys, as they look up porn online and find the videos terrifying.

Good Boys premieres at SXSW on Monday night. The film will be in theaters everywhere on Aug. 16.

Watch the full trailer above.