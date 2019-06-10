Jacob Tremblay Leads Friends on Mission to Retrieve Drone in New 'Good Boys' Trailer

Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery and Will Forte also star in the Seth Rogen-produced film.

A new trailer for Good Boys dropped on Monday.

The comedy follows 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay), who is invited to his first kissing party. Max recruits his best friends, Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams), to steal his father's drone to spy on a teenage couple making out in preparation for the party. When the drone is destroyed, the boys become desperate as they embark on a mission to replace the device and make it to the party.

Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery and Will Forte round out the cast, while Seth Rogen produced the film.

The new trailer opens with Thor showing his friends a tampon that he found at school earlier in the day. "Girls shove it up their buttholes to stop a baby from coming out," Max explains to his friends. "An eighth grader told me that."

Fun's "We Are Young" begins to play before Max is invited to the kissing party. "There's gonna be girls at the party. Do you know what that means?" Max tells Thor and Lucas after he secures their invitations. Lucas responds, "Drama."

To properly learn how to kiss before the party, the boys decide to spy on Max's neighbor, Hannah (Gordon), who Max says is a nymphomaniac. "Someone who has sex on land and sea," he explains.

Hannah spots the drone and swats it down with a pool skimmer. In order to teach the boys how to respect women, Hannah decides to keep the drone.

The young friends then set out on a mission to get the drone back, which includes stealing Hannah's bag full of drugs and accidentally causing a car crash as they cross a busy highway.

As they face many obstacles that put them in danger of missing the party, Max remains determined to make it to the party. "If we don’t get to that party, I'll die," he says.

The trailer concludes with the boys playing on Thor's parents' sex swing. While they first innocently play on the swing, the boys soon learn that it is "for sexing."

Good Boys is set to hit theaters on Aug. 16. Watch the full trailer below.