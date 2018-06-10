'The Good Doctor' Creator David Shore on Being True to the "Weaknesses and Strengths" of Autism | Drama Showrunner Roundtable

"It's important that I don't turn him into the magic person with autism," Shore told THR on the central character of the series.

The idea of representation was a central focus of this year's Drama Showrunner Roundtable for the 2018 Emmys season, with creators of The Chi, Power, The Looming Tower and The Handmaid's Tale centering their discussions on how they tell stories of race, ethnicity, religion and gender. David Shore, creator of The Good Doctor — a hospital drama in which the central character has autism —explained his perspective on writing for Freddie Highmore's autistic character.

Shore said having a main character with autism is "not something we see very much." He posed to the Roundtable, "How do I make him fully dimentionalized while being true to people with this condition or on this spectrum? While at the same time, he's representing that condition."

"It's important that I don't turn him into the magic person with autism," Shore told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's important that I be true to his weaknesses and his strengths. It continues to be a challenge."

Shore has one career Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for House M.D. and an additional six nominations for outstanding drama series (House M.D., Law & Order).

