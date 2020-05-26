'Good Doctor' Producer Brightlight Pictures Hires Emily Alden as Development VP

The exec joins the Vancouver-based producer as it looks beyond the industry shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Doctor producer Brightlight Pictures has hired Emily Alden as its new vp of development.

Alden is charged with expanding the film and TV slate at Vancouver-based Brightlight, which also produces Firefly Lane and Julie and the Phantoms for Netflix, Upload for Amazon Studios, as well as The Good Doctor for ABC and Sony — all of which have shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having worked with Brightlight before, I'm excited to be back with the team as we all navigate how the future of our industry moves forward in the current changing landscape," Alden said in a statement.

She earlier headed up production, distribution and development for Pacific Northwest Pictures, where her credits included Rebecca Addelman’s debut feature Paper Year and Jason Bourke’s Drone.

"Emily is passionate about telling compelling stories and committed to fostering unique voices and visions," Shawn Williamson, president of Brightlight Pictures, said of her appointment.