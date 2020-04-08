Good Fear Content Adds Kirsten Jacobson as Manager (Exclusive)

Good Fear counts Allison Schroeder ('Hidden Figures'), David Robert Mitchell ('It Follows') among its clients.

Kirsten Jacobson, previously a film executive, has joined Good Fear Content as a manager.

Prior to her transition to representation, he served as a creative executive at Friendly Films, run by producer David Friendly. Before that, she worked in development at Bryan Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment. She got her start on the representation side, as an assistant at UTA.

“Kirsten is entrepreneurial and has great taste in identifying exciting new voices in both television and film,” said Good Fear partners Chris Bender and Jake Weiner in a statement. “At Good Fear, we all work closely with our clients and appreciate Kirsten’s strong development background.”

Good Fear, a management and production company, has two movies in waiting for release, including the Dave Bautista-starring action comedy My Spy, which will now be released by Amazon, and Disney’s live-action Mulan. The latter now has a release date of July 24, 2020.

Clients of Good Fear include Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures), David Robert Mitchell (It Follows), Megan McDonnell (Captain Marvel 2), among others, and the company is focused on nurturing and establishing new voices aspiring to be generation-defining talent.