'The Good Fight' Creators Sign With UTA

Robert and Michelle King were previously with Paradigm.

The Good Fight and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King have signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

The Kings will bring their production company, King Size Productions, headed by Liz Glotzer, to the agency as well. The couple, married for more than 30 years and creative partners for more than 20, follow Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff to UTA after the agency signed an agreement with the Writers Guild of America amid the guild's dispute with the Association of Talent Agencies over packaging fees.

CAA, along with WME and ICM Partners, are the lone holdouts who have yet to make a deal with the Writers Guild. UTA, the entertainment industry's third-largest talent agency, reached a deal with the WGA on July 14.

Robert and Michelle King co-created The Good Fight, which has been renewed for a fifth season at CBS All Access, and its predecessor, The Good Wife on CBS. They're also behind CBS' drama Evil, which will air its second season in 2020-21, and executive producing Showtime's limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston.

King Size Productions is in the midst of a three-year overall deal at CBS Television Studios, the company's longtime home. The Kings continue to be repped by attorney Jon Moonves of Del Shaw as well.