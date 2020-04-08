'Good Morning America,' ABC Partner With Feeding America to Provide Viewers With Food Resources

The initiative will highlight food banks and offer ways to aid or seek help for those that are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Good Morning America is joining forces with hunger-relief organization Feeding America to provide help for those struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

GMA and ABC are partnering with the charity for a "Day of Hope" on April 9, connecting viewers with food resources.

GMA will begin the network-wide initiative by airing segments that highlight food banks and the food pantry personnel that are hard at work to provide food for people in need. The network will also offer resources for those that are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Throughout the day, viewers of the ABC shows Live with Kelly and Ryan, Tamron Hall, The View, Pandemic, World News Tonight and Nightline as well as of ABC News Live and of ABC local affiliates and owned TV stations and readers on ABCNews.com will be directed to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about how they can help and what the food bank is currently offering.

At least 374,329 Americans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 12,064 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the CDC.