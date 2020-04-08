'Good Morning America' Camera Operator Dies From Coronavirus Complications

"He was such a bright light," co-host Robin Roberts said. "You could just feel Tony's beautiful spirit. We love Tony."

ABC News is mourning the loss of Good Morning America studio camera operator Tony Greer, who has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

GMA co-host Robin Roberts announced his death on air Wednesday. She said that Greer worked on the morning show for more than six years.

"It's a very sad day for our GMA family," she said. "He was such a bright light. ... You could just feel Tony's beautiful spirit. You could feel it from a mile away. We love Tony. ... We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony."

Addressing Greer's mother, Roberts said, "We've got to say this to you, ma'm: your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman."

"He was a consonant gentleman and such a lovely man, such a lovely spirit," said co-host George Stephanopoulos, calling him a "total pro."

"He will be missed here in our studio, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tony's family and to our GMA family as well," Michael Strahan said.

In a memo to staffers, ABC News president James Goldston said that Greer started to experience symptoms during the week of March 14 and was admitted to the hospital shortly after that.

"He truly loved the show, especially the opportunity to shoot some of the actors, politicians and musicians that he admired," Goldston wrote. "He had a sense of pride about working on GMA, and no matter the hour, if the show needed him to come in for an extra shift, he was always there for the team. Tony was someone that our audience doesn’t usually get to see — but as essential to the team as those that appear on camera every morning."

On March 20, NBC News announced the death of longtime employee Larry Edgeworth, who worked in the network's equipment room, following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The CBS News network has lost longtime employee and award-winning journalist Maria Mercader, who died on March 29 after battling the virus.

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 13,000 Americans have died from the virus.