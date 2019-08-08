'Good Morning America' Host Sara Haines Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The 'Strahan and Sara' host was previously with WME.

Strahan and Sara host Sara Haines has left WME for CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Before launching the third hour of ABC's Good Morning America with Michael Strahan last summer, Haines received a Daytime Emmy nomination for each of her two seasons as a co-host on The View. She began her career over at NBC in its vaunted Page program, working her way up to Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as a correspondent.

The Newton, Iowa, native received a bachelor's degree in government from Smith College and currently lives in New York with her husband, Max, and their children, Alec, Sandra and Caleb.

Haines continues to be represented by Loeb & Loeb.