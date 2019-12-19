Google Acquires Game Developer Typhoon Studios

In November, the tech giant launched its video game streaming service Stadia.

Google has further ramped up its push into the gaming space with the acquisition of Typhoon Studios, the Montreal-based game developer behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet.

"The Typhoon team will be joining our first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio that is based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel," Jade Raymond, head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, said in a blog post Thursday.

In November, Google launched its video game streaming service Stadia. While the service launched with only a number of games, Google has been vocal about its foray into gaming and its desire to cultivate first-party studios. The acquisition of Typhoon and its roughly 27 employees is the first by Google.

"Our priority will be on integrating the team from Typhoon Studios into Stadia Games and Entertainment," said Raymond.

Journey to the Savage Planet is due to launch Jan. 28 on multiple platforms, meaning it will not be an exclusive title for Stadia. Currently, the platform only has two exclusive games.