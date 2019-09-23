Google Debuts Mobile Game Subscription Service

Google Play Pass will offer "hundreds of games" with no ads or in-app purchases.

Following the launch of Apple's subscription game service Apple Arcade last week, Google debuted its own mobile offering on Monday: Google Play Pass.

Google’s service, launching this week, will be available for $4.99 per month (those who sign up before Oct. 10 can receive an introductory rate of $1.99 per month for their first year). Subscriptions can be shared with up to five family members.

Boasting "hundreds of games," Google Play Pass, much like Apple Arcade, will not feature any ads or in-game purchases. A number of familiar titles such as Monument Valley 2, Stardew Valley, Limbo, Terraria and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be available on Google Play Pass, while new titles and apps will roll out on the service each month.

While Apple Arcade launched with a number of new, exclusive titles, Google's service did not showcase any games exclusive to its platform in its announcement trailer.

Google is also gearing up for the launch of its game streaming service, Stadia, next month. Stadia will launch in November across 14 countries (U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland), with more regions to be added in 2020, offering access to numerous triple-A games such as Destiny 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, though the number of exclusive titles on the platform is limited.