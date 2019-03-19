Google Debuts Video Games Streaming Service

The tech giant unveiled its plans for a game streaming service at the GDC conference in San Francisco's Moscone Center on Tuesday morning.

Google is taking a big step into the video game industry.

The tech giant unveiled its plans for a game streaming service, titled Stadia, at the GDC conference in San Francisco's Moscone Center on Tuesday morning, confirming many reports over recent weeks that the company was working on their own so-called "Netflix for games" platform.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage to introduce the "game platform for everyone."

"We want games to feel instantly enjoyable with access for everyone," said Pichai.

"Games play a big part in developing our own technology," Pichai said. "Perhaps the biggest impact of gaming is how it pushes us to make big leaps in computing and the infrastructure that supports it all."

Google vice president Phil Harrison promised that Stadia would offer "instant access to play," loading games in less than five seconds. "You just need to click on a link and you can be playing a game instantly."

Google is not alone in the push for streaming for games. Last week, Microsoft showed its upcoming Project xCloud in action during its Inside Xbox live stream event. Project xCloud will allow gamers to stream Xbox games to their phones while on the go and was likened to Spotify by Microsoft's head gaming cloud Kareem Choudhry during the presentation.

Meanwhile, Sony also offers a game streaming service, PlayStation Now, while other tech and media companies such as Apple, Verizon and Amazon are all also reportedly working on their own offerings in the game streaming space.