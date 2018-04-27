Google Founders Earn a Buck in 2017

Both execs, of course, are multi-billionaires due to the amount of stock they own in the company they run.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin each earned a single dollar for running parent company Alphabet in 2017, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Page, the Alphabet CEO, and Brin, the Alphabet president, also earned the same amount the year prior, and the year before that, though both are multi-billionaires due to the amount of stock they own in the company they run.

Eric Schmidt, the former executive chairman of Alphabet and current technical adviser, was paid $4.7 million in 2017, up from $4.3 million a year prior.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, was compensated with $1.3 million, though he earned just shy of $200 million a year prior and $100.6 million a year before that.

Shares of Alphabet rose 36 percent in 2017.