Google Unveils Game Roster, Price Point For Stadia Streaming Service

The tech giant's gaming platform will debut later this year for a monthly subscription fee, offering players access to games such as 'Borderlands 3' and 'Destiny 2.'

Months after officially unveiling its cloud-based video game streaming platform, Stadia, at San Francisco's Game Developers Conference in March, Google announced the games lineup for its major foray into the space during a live stream on Thursday. The service will launch in November across 14 countries (U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland), with more regions to be added in 2020.

Google vp and general manager Phil Harrison kicked off the stream by stating that the goal of Stadia is to “make gaming more accessible for everyone.”

The premium subscription, Stadia Pro, will go for $9.99 a month while players who sign up for the Stadia Founder’s Edition, available for preorder Thursday morning for $129, will come with a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia controller and three months of Stadia Pro.

Harrison also dug into the details of the new platform, such as its 4k video quality streaming for users with an Internet connection of 35 mbps. Stadia will have its own controller, but the service will also support third-party game controllers. The Stadia controller will be connected directly to the streaming service, which Harrison said was "key" to seamless gameplay.

Stadia will be available to stream through users’ televisions, tablets and Google Pixel phones, but Harrison promised more screen options to come in the future.

Bungie's Destiny 2 will be one of the titles available for the new platform. Unveiled during the presentation was a new content package for the game titled Shadowkeep, a twist of horror in the space shooter franchise. All content currently released for the game, which debuted in 2017, will be available on Stadia as part of players' subscription package.

Other games announced included Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios and NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 11. Also debuted was a brief look at gameplay from was Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint starring Jon Bernthal, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and a creepy stealth survival game titled Gylt from Tequila Works.

Upcoming games such as Gearbox's Borderlands 3, THQ Nordic's Darksiders Genesis and Bethesda's Doom Eternal will also be available on Stadia.

Ubisoft will be offering a wide selection of other games on the Stadia platform, including Just Dance, The Crew 2, Trial Rising and last year's Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

“Ubisoft is bringing several fantastic gaming worlds to Stadia at launch and we cannot wait to see players experience them on this game-changing cloud technology,” said Yves Guillemot, co-founder & CEO of Ubisoft. “Starting later this year, Stadia will bring players the possibility to share and enjoy even more memorable gaming moments wherever they choose to play.”

Google is not alone in the push for video game streaming. Microsoft has been showing off its own cloud-based platform, Project xCloud, in recent months and is rumored to unveil more official details on the service during its pre-E3 press conference this Sunday.