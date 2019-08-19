Google Stadia: All the Games Coming to Streaming Platform

Google's game-streaming service launches in November.

Google's major push into video games is on the horizon as the tech giant's game streaming service, Stadia, is set to launch in November.

Despite Google's clout in the tech world, Stadia has a considerable amount of ground to make up in order to compete with long-established gaming powers such as Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Even Stadia's major draw, gaming on-the-go on any device, isn't wholly unique, as Microsoft is also launching its Project xCloud service a month earlier in October.

As with all gaming platforms, the real draw always comes down to software and Google is doing its part to secure a number of marquee titles for its new service. From partnerships with AAA publishers such as Ubisoft and CD Projekt Red to indie hits like Kine and Superhot to exclusive titles like Orcs Must Die 3, Stadia hopes to court players with its dual promise of high-quality game streaming and attractive titles.

Here's a list of every game Google has announced will be coming to Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Kine

Darksiders Genesis

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Exclusive to Stadia)

Windjammers 2

Destroy All Humans!

Mortal Kombat 11

Superhot

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition

Samurai Shodown

GRID

Baldur's Gate 3

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Final Fantasy XV

Doom Eternal

Doom (2016)

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

The Elder Scrolls Online

Borderlands 3

Watch Dogs: Legion

Football Manager

Get Packed (Exclusive to Stadia)

Gylt (Exclusive to Stadia)

Just Dance

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rage 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Trials Rising

The Crew 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood