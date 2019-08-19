Google Stadia: All the Games Coming to Streaming Platform
Google's game-streaming service launches in November.
Google's major push into video games is on the horizon as the tech giant's game streaming service, Stadia, is set to launch in November.
Despite Google's clout in the tech world, Stadia has a considerable amount of ground to make up in order to compete with long-established gaming powers such as Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Even Stadia's major draw, gaming on-the-go on any device, isn't wholly unique, as Microsoft is also launching its Project xCloud service a month earlier in October.
As with all gaming platforms, the real draw always comes down to software and Google is doing its part to secure a number of marquee titles for its new service. From partnerships with AAA publishers such as Ubisoft and CD Projekt Red to indie hits like Kine and Superhot to exclusive titles like Orcs Must Die 3, Stadia hopes to court players with its dual promise of high-quality game streaming and attractive titles.
Here's a list of every game Google has announced will be coming to Stadia.
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Kine
Darksiders Genesis
Orcs Must Die! 3 (Exclusive to Stadia)
Windjammers 2
Destroy All Humans!
Mortal Kombat 11
Superhot
Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
Samurai Shodown
GRID
Baldur's Gate 3
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Final Fantasy XV
Doom Eternal
Doom (2016)
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
The Elder Scrolls Online
Borderlands 3
Watch Dogs: Legion
Football Manager
Get Packed (Exclusive to Stadia)
Gylt (Exclusive to Stadia)
Just Dance
Metro Exodus
NBA 2K
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Rage 2
Thumper
Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Trials Rising
The Crew 2
Wolfenstein: Youngblood