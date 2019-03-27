Google Stadia GM Joins The Game Awards Advisory Board

Phil Harrison joins a board that includes representation from major gaming companies such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Nintendo of America and Rockstar Games.

Furthering Google's push into the gaming space, The Game Awards have revealed that Phil Harrison, vp and GM for Google's game streaming service Stadia, will be joining the awards show's advisory board.

The Game Awards, created by Geoff Keighley and launched in 2014, is the main awards show for the video game industry. The show's advisory board includes gaming veterans and leaders such as Activision president Rob Kostich, Electronic Arts chief studios officer Laura Miele, Chief Studios Officer, Microsoft vp of gaming Phil Spencer, Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden, game creator Hideo Kojima and many more.

Harrison unveiled Stadia last week at the GDC conference in San Francisco, pulling back the curtain on Google's long-rumored foray into the business of video game streaming services. Harrison leads the entire Stadia team and is responsible for all strategy, revenue and content for the platform that will launch later this year.

Before joining Google, Harrison served as corporate vp at Microsoft where he led the Xbox and interactive entertainment business unit in Europe. Prior to that, he was an exec at Sony where he led PlayStation's Worldwide Studios.

Harrison's new position on the advisory board signals a strong push by Google into gaming. According to the tech company's GDC presentation, Stadia will offer 4k game streaming on any device with a strong Internet connection. Google's official entree into the gaming space was followed closely by fellow tech leader Apple, which this week unveiled its own video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, during a lengthy, wide-ranging presentation from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.

“We are thrilled to have Phil Harrison join our advisory board, which plays an important role in setting the strategic direction for The Game Awards,” said Keighley. “Phil’s deep experience in this industry over many decades, not to mention his current role at Google, make him an invaluable addition as we head into our fifth anniversary show later this year.”