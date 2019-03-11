Google Taps NBCUniversal Veteran to Lead YouTube TV Partnerships

Lori Conkling will also lead partnerships for Google Fiber.

Google has tapped a longtime Hollywood dealmaker to lead partnerships for its YouTube TV and Google Fiber products.

Lori Conkling, who most recently served as an executive at NBCUniversal, has joined the tech giant to lead programming and packaging strategies for YouTube TV, negotiating all deals with broadcasters, cable networks, regional sports networks and affiliates. She will be based out of New York and report to YouTube vp content and partnerships Kelly Merryman.

"We're excited to welcome Lori to YouTube to lead content partnerships for YouTube TV and Google Fiber," said Merryman. "Lori is an exceptional team leader and strategic thinker, and we're looking forward to working with her as we continue to build the future of entertainment."

Conkling brings years of digital strategy experience to the role, having previously served as executive vp strategy and business development at NBCU for more than five years, overseeing investments into Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's Quibi and wedding registry site Zola. Prior to joining NBCU she led MVPD negotiations for Disney, Lifetime Networks and A+E Networks.

YouTube launched its live streaming TV bundle in 2017 as an alternative to traditional cable packages. Google Fiber is the company's internet service, which is currently available in a handful of cities, including Austin, Salt Lake City and Atlanta.