Google's Stadia Game Streaming Service Tops 175,000 Downloads in First 24 Hours

The U.S. and Android markets accounted for the majority of installs.

Google's big leap into gaming made a diminutive splash on Tuesday as streaming service Stadia was downloaded 175,322 times in its first 24 hours, reports analytics firm SensorTower.

The new platform — which launched with 22 games on Tuesday and promises seamless play across mobile, PC and tablet devices — was most popular on Android devices, racking up 159,025 installs, while iOS lagged far behind at 16,297 downloads. Stadia is currently offered at a $9.99 monthly rate for its Stadia Pro subscription, but there is also a $129.99 Premiere Edition available for preorder that includes a controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro, while a free tier of the service is due out next year.

The U.S. market accounted for the bulk of downloads, more than 41 percent, totaling 73,057 total installs. France, Germany, Great Britain and Canada rounded out the list. Stadia is currently not yet available outside of North America and Europe. It is also not available in Hawaii.

Stadia ranked as the No. 82 most-downloaded app on the Google Play store in its first day, while on iPhone rankings it topped out at No. 1,169.